Pakistan 'lose opportunity' to play football match against Russia

KARACHI: Pakistan's national football team missed the opportunity to play a friendly match against a high-ranking opponent, Russia, in October due to time constraints.



According to sources, Russia had offered Pakistan the chance to play a friendly match during the FIFA international window in October.

The Russian Football Federation was to cover all expenses for the match, which was initially proposed for October 11 in Russia. However, the PFF declined the offer, citing insufficient time for preparation.

In response, the PFF requested that the friendly be rescheduled for the November window, but the Russian Football Federation rejected the proposal.

The last communication between the two federations occurred in late September, and with no further developments, the prospects of a November match have nearly faded.

Sources added that FIFA will not release funds to the PFF for friendly matches, further complicating efforts to arrange an international fixture against another opponent in November.

"Discussions with Russia were initiated because they were willing to cover all expenses," one source said. "Going forward, a match will only be possible if the hosting federation agrees to bear the costs."