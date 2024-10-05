 
Ryan Reynolds shares hilarious anecdote of pumpkin patch visit

Ryan Reynolds shares his recent 'joy goes to die' visit to pumpkin patch with his family

October 05, 2024

Ryan Reynold dishes out hilarious chat with his adorable daughter on social media.

Recently, he posted a picture of himself on Instagram and candidly shared the conversation with his daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, related to visiting pumpkin patch.

The Deadpool alum penned, "Of course I wanna take you and your sister to the pumpkin patch."

"No, my love, I never said the pumpkin patch is where joy goes to die because that would be- sorry, what now?" the Hollywood actor added.

Meanwhile, his daughter asked to bring schoolmates to the pumpkin patch and he responded, "You want to bring little Brandon from school? The one who can't modulate the volume of his voice?

Additionally, The Proposal star went on to say, “Or the other Brandon who always has a communicable disease and once wiped his nose on your hair?"

Later, he realised there was another “Brandon" who would also join and quipped, "All three!? There's a THIRD Brandon? Halle-f******-BOOYA! And they said it couldn't be done!"

"I'm gonna see if another parent can join in case, I need to head home and feed the cat and yes I'm aware and I will GET a f****** cat," Reynold chipped.

"Please velcro your shoes and hop in the car," he added before signing off.

Ryan Reynold and Blake Lively tied the knot in 2012, and they share two daughters and a son, Olin.

