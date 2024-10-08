Osama bin Laden's son deported from France, barred from returning

Omar bin Laden, the fourth-eldest son of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, poses during an exhibition in Le Teilleul, western France, on 1 July 2022. — AFP

PARIS: A son of Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden has been barred from returning to France, where he lived for years painting landscapes in a Normandy village, after allegedly posting comments on social media deemed to have glorified terrorism.



Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said he had signed an order banning Omar Bin Laden from France after the judiciary confirmed the legality of a prior deportation order issued on grounds of national security.

Retailleau gave no details about the timing of the deportation or where Bin Laden had been sent.

"Mr Bin Laden, who has lived in the Orne region for several years as the spouse of a British national, posted comments on his social networks in 2023 that glorified terrorism," Retailleau said on X.

"The administrative ban ensures that Mr Bin Laden cannot return to France for any reason whatsoever."

Omar could not be reached for comment.

Pascal Martin, who helped Bin Laden sell his paintings, described him as a man who opposed extremist ideology, who earned a living from his artwork and paid his taxes. He was currently in Qatar, Martin said.

"We became friends and I can tell you that nothing that is being said resembles the Omar I know," Martin told Reuters.

According to local weekly newspaper Le Publicateur Libre, Bin Laden caught the attention of French authorities over a social media post on the anniversary of his father's birthday. Osama bin Laden was killed by US forces in 2011.

Reuters was not immediately able to locate the social media post. Martin said Omar had told friends his social media account had been hacked.

The paper reported in July 2023 that police had searched for Bin Laden in the village of Domfort, Normandy.