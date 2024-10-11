Unicef picks actor Saba Qamar as Pakistan's first child rights ambassador

Actor Saba Qamar receives a certificate after her appointment as National Ambassador for Child Rights in Pakistan from the fund's country representative Abdullah Fadil on Thursday. —Unicef

United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) has named Saba Qamar as its first National Ambassador for Child Rights in Pakistan, an honour unveiled on International Day of the Girl Child —a day dedicated to empowering girls and creating awareness about the unique challenges they confront globally.

“It’s an honour to join Unicef. I will echo our shared mission of achieving every right for every child wherever I am,” Qamar said in a press release.

“In my recent travels, I have seen both the challenges children and women face in this country and the difference Unicef’s dedicated efforts are making. I promise to play my part for the children and young people of Pakistan so that they can dream and have the chance to fulfil their dreams,” she added.

Actor Saba Qamar takes a selfie with a little girl at a women's clothing stall. —Unicef

In her role as Unicef Pakistan’s National Ambassador, the Pakistani drama film Kamli and Bollywood blockbuster Hindi Medium star will use her platform to help raise awareness of children’s rights and issues affecting young people, such as child marriage, mental health, lack of education, gender equality, climate change and the impact of violence, exploitation and child poverty.

Pakistan is home to 19 million child brides — the sixth highest globally. More than half of adolescent girls are pregnant before their 18th birthday which can be life-threatening for the mother and the child.

Without urgent action, Unicef estimates that Pakistan will not eliminate child marriage for decades. A whole-of-society approach is needed to prevent this harmful practice and protect current and future generations of young girls, one of the country’s greatest untapped resources.

Actor Saba Qamar holds a woman's hands as she intently listens to her during an engagement in a rural area. — Unicef

“I am delighted to welcome Saba to Unicef. Ms Qamar is a brave and powerful advocate for women’s and girls’ rights,” Unicef Representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil shared on X.

“We look forward to collaborating closely [with her] to draw attention to some of the biggest challenges facing children in Pakistan today and accelerating our efforts to help every child reach their true potential,” said Fadil.

Actor Saba Qamar poses for a photo with a group of girls. —Unicef

Qamar on Thursday posted pictures of her interacting with girls in an undisclosed locality.

“Met some super amazing people this week and had some wonderful experiences. Tons of stories to share! More soon!” read the caption of her post.