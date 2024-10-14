PCB defends decision to rest players in 'best interest of cricket'

Pakistani players celebrate a wicket during first Test against England in this image taken on October 8, 2024. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has defended its decision to rest top players including former skipper Babar Azam, star fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, pacer Naseem Shah, and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying that the decision was made in the best interest of Pakistan cricket, The News reported on Monday.



Elaborating on the decision to rest key players, a PCB spokesperson said that the players were "spared from the team to give them rest so that they can come back afresh".



The board's clarification comes as it announced a 16-member squad for the second and third Tests against England following the team's humiliating loss in the first Test by innings and 47 runs.

The aforesaid players, the PCB announced, have been replaced by Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, fast bowler Mohammad Ali, off-spinner Sajid Khan and all uncapped Kamran Ghulam.

Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood, who were initially part of the original first Test squad but were subsequently released, have also been included in the 16-player squad as leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed is unavailable for the second Test as he is still recovering from dengue fever.

Expanding on its decision, the PCB spokesperson noted that selecting the squad for the upcoming Tests against England has been a challenging task for the selectors and highlighted that the board had to carefully consider current players’ form, the urgency to bounce back in the series and Pakistan's demanding 2024-25 international schedule.

He also added that the board was offering opportunities to the youngsters and domestic performers to showcase their skills against a formidable England side.

"The PCB believes that each of Haseebullah, Mehran, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Ali, Noman, Sajid and Zahid have the ability to rise to the occasion and serve the team in the remaining two Tests," he added while underscoring the PCB's focus on developing the next generation of our Test players too and this series was a good chance to induct young blood.

The Shan Masood-led side is set to take on England in the second Test of the three-match series which is set to commence on October 15 (tomorrow) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.