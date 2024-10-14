Australia announce 14-member squad for Pakistan ODIs

An undated image of Australian captain Pat Cummins. — AFP

Cricket Australia on Monday unveiled their 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Pakistan set to commence on November 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head ruled out of the series due to paternity leave, Pat Cummins has returned to the side as captain along with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short as openers.

The Green Shirts are set to take on the Kangaroos in three ODIs followed by a three-match T20I series scheduled from November 14 to 18 after the culmination of the ODI series with the second and third 50-over games on November 8 and November 10 at the Adelaide Oval, and Perth Stadium, respectively.

Australian chief selector George Bailey, as reported by the AFP, said: "This is our last ODI series before the Champions Trophy (in Pakistan) and the balance of the squad was focused on that as well as continuing to focus on the preparation of individuals for the upcoming Test summer."

"We view this as an opportunity to expand on that achievement in preparation for next February in Pakistan," he added while referring to the Champions Trophy set to be hosted by Pakistan next year.

Apart from Marsh and Head, Cameron Green has also not made it to the squad as the 25-year-old all-rounder will be undergoing surgery due to a back stress fracture which will rule him out for six months, said Cricket Australia in a statement.

Meanwhile, Cummins — who missed the white-ball tour of England and Scotland to rest — will be once again leading the team in the 50-over format for the first time since winning the World Cup 2023.

It is to be noted that the squad for the T20I series will be announced at a later date.

Australia squad

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa