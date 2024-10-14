What's Shaheen Afridi's message for Pakistan after being rested?

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi gestures after taking a wicket during a Test match. —AFP/File

Pakistani star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, one of four players rested by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the second and the third Test matches against England, on Monday bucked up the national squad in a passionate shoutout.

The PCB rested key players, including former skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen, pacer Naseem Shah, and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, "in the best interest of Pakistan cricket".

"Wishing Team Pakistan the best of luck! Rooting for a strong comeback. We're all cheering for you!" said Shaheen Shah in a post on X.

A PCB spokesperson, explaining the decision to rest the players to The News, stated that they were "spared from the team to give them rest so that they can come back refreshed."

The board's clarification came as it announced a 16-member squad for the second and third Tests against England, following the team's humiliating loss in the first Test by an innings and 47 runs.

The aforementioned players, the PCB announced, have been replaced by Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, fast bowler Mohammad Ali, off-spinner Sajid Khan, and the uncapped Kamran Ghulam.

Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the original first Test squad but were subsequently released, have also been included in the 16-member squad as leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed remains unavailable for the second Test due to recovery from dengue fever.

Expanding on the decision, the PCB spokesperson noted that selecting the squad for the upcoming Tests against England had been a challenging task for the selectors. He highlighted the need to consider current players’ form, the urgency to bounce back in the series, and Pakistan's demanding 2024-25 international schedule.

He added that the board was offering opportunities to young and domestic performers to showcase their skills against a formidable England side.

"The PCB believes that each of Haseebullah, Mehran, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Ali, Noman, Sajid, and Zahid can rise to the occasion and serve the team in the remaining two Tests," he added, emphasising the PCB's focus on developing the next generation of Test players. This series presents a good opportunity to induct young talent.

The Shan Masood-led side is set to take on England in the second Test of the three-match series, which commences on October 15 (tomorrow) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.