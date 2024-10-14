World Culture Festival: Urdu Hamlet challenges viewers with 'to be, or not to be'

Actors perform at the World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi on October 13, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

At one of the theatres of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), a spectacular cast of seasoned thespians brought a reimagined version of William Shakespeare's Hamlet to life on the 19th day of the World Culture Festival, which has swept Karachi into an artistic storm since its inauguration last month.

Titled Hamlet Ki Khudkalami – Interpretive Exploration, the play focuses on the Hamlet's seven iconic soliloquies, linking them to modern global and Pakistani contexts.

This immaculate adaptation masterfully blends classic literature with contemporary reflections on personal and societal struggles.

Directed and written by Peerzada Salman through a modern lens, the 45-minute localised version delves into the monologues of Shakespeare's tragic hero, who seeks to avenge his father's murder.

The Urdu language performance was staged at ACP's Auditorium 1.

A day earlier, classical and folk dancing sensations blazed the stage at the ACP, setting a charged audience in motion with their graceful "poetry of the limbs" and infectious energy.

The Dance Junction Night showcased a mix of classical, cultural and popular dance forms, leaving the audience wanting more.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.

Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.