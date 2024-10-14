Women's T20 WC: Pakistan eliminated from semi-finals as New Zealand secure comfortable win

Pakistan women cricket team's batter returning to the dugout as Eden Carson of New Zealand celebrates a wicket during the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at Dubai International Stadium on October 14, 2024. — ICC

New Zealand bounced back against Pakistan as the Green Shirts were bundled out on meagre 56 runs in reply of a 111-run target in the 19th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Monday.



With the conclusion of this game, Pakistan's has failed to qualify for the semi-final stage of the tournament as New Zealand has progressed for the next stage of event.

The match ended in a disappointing blow for Pakistan as they had restricted the Kiwis on 110 runs but went on to lose the game by 54 runs.

From the get go, things were hard for the Fatima Sana-led side as six of their wickets had fallen within the 10 overs, including veteran Nida Dar.

Further disappointment for Pakistan arose as only two of their batters managed a double-figure score — opener Muneeba Ali (15 off 11) and their skipper (21 off 23).

Four other batters failed to score a single run as well as opening batter aliya Riaz.

Amelia Kerr of New Zealand turned out to be the side's highest wicket-taker with three wickets followed by Eden Carson's two-wicket haul.

Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu and Fran Jones took one scalp each against the Green Shirts.

Earlier, New Zealand had won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a total of 110 runs at the loss of six wickets.



The Green Shirts were joined by skipper Fatima Sana for the match who had left the side for a couple days due to the death of her father.



Her leadership was evident throughout the first innings as Sana's side attacked the Kiwis vehemently.

For New Zealand, Suzie Bates was their highest scorer with a 28 off 29 balls featuring three fours.

Other than her, Brooke Halliday scored 22 off 24 balls while skipper Sophie Devine managed to add 19 runs from 25 deliveries.

The star of the innings were the Pakistani bowlers as Nashra Sandhu turned out to be the one with most wickets (3 for 18).

Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar and Sadia Iqbal dismissed one Kiwi batter each as New Zealand posted a 111-run target for Pakistan to chase down.

Pakistan Playing XI:

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Sadaf Shamas, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana (captain), Iram Javed, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Omaima Sohail, and Syeda Aroob Shah.

New Zealand Playing XI:

Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devin (captain), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, and Fran Jonas.