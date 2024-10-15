Roberto Martinez reveals what impresses him most about Cristiano Ronaldo

A combination of images showing Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Portugal boss Roberto Martinez. — Reuters/Files

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's national team head coach, Roberto Martinez, believes that his team's captain is an "example to his teammates".

The Portugal boss was impressed as he praised the Al Nassr striker's commitment to international football at the age of 39 as an example to his teammates.

Martinez's remarks came as hundreds of people descended on St Mirren Park, also known as the SMiSA Stadium, in Paisley to get a glimpse of Ronaldo.

At the stadium, the Portugal football team was gearing up for their pre-match preparations, ahead of their Nations League clash against Scotland on Tuesday.

"When you arrive in a stadium, in a place like this, I think you get to know the iconic figure and the career of a player that is unique," said Martinez at his pre-match press conference.

"There is not another player with more than 200 caps at international level as an example, the number of goals that he's scored, the trophies that he's achieved.

"For me, it's very easy to manage a player that can help the team to win tomorrow. All the rest is something for all of us to enjoy because it's a unique case and I think we can all learn from being close to him."

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner was often criticised after failing to score as Portugal crashed out of Euro 2024 in the quarter-finals to France.

However, Martinez has continued to field for Ronaldo, who scored his 133rd international goal in Saturday's 3-1 Nations League win over Poland in Warsaw.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus star started that match and Martinez assured his fans he will be involved against Scotland.

"I have no doubt that Cristiano after 60 minutes (on Saturday) can be involved in the second game. I don't know if he can start or if he can finish the game, but he can certainly be involved," added Martinez.

Portugal have won all three of their games in Nations League Group A1 and three more points in Glasgow will edge them to the brink of securing qualification for March's quarter-finals.