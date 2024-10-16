SCO summit: US respects every country's right to form alliances of its choice

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller addresses a press briefing in Washington, on July 17, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — State Department/YouTube

Pakistan is all set to host SCO CHG meeting in Islamabad today.



The United States (US) has said that it respects every nation's sovereign right to form alliances and associations of its own choosing.



Responding to a question about the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad, State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US encourages every country to ensure that its participation in multilateral fora upholds and respects international law and reaffirms the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of all nations.

Pakistan is hosting a two-day meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO in the federal capital that will conclude this evening.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the high-level meeting, for which the South Asian nation has made stringent arrangements to ensure the event proceeds smoothly.

The prime ministers and high-ranking officials from the SCO member states, including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the First Vice President of Iran will attend today's moot.

To another question about Pakistan’s demand to the UN Security Council to investigate theft and illicit sale of nuclear materials in India, the spokesperson said: “We are aware of Pakistan’s request to the UN Security Council.”

“We are committed to tracking, developing and implementing effective policy responses to proliferation threats and we will continue to work with our partners to shape the international security environment," the spokesperson added.

Pakistan on October 11 called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to thoroughly investigate the “recurring” incidents of theft and illicit sale of nuclear and other radioactive materials in neighbouring India.

The move came after a recent Indian media report said that police had arrested three smugglers in the western Gopalganj district of Bihar with a rare Californium stone which is highly radioactive and fetches a high price in the international market.

"The Security Council should be deeply concerned at the recurring incidents of theft and illicit sale of nuclear and other radioactive materials in our Eastern neighbour," permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram told a committee established by the 15-member Council pursuant to its resolution 1540 that requires UN member states to take specific steps to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).