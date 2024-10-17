Pakistan take handy lead over England, suffer early blows in second innings

Pakistan and England players pictured during the third day of the second Test against England at Multan Cricket Stadium on October 17, 2024. — PCB

MULTAN: Pakistan on Thursday grabbed a handy lead of 152 runs against England before slumping to 77-4 in their second innings on day three of the second test in Multan.

Pakistani off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed seven wickets as the hosts bowled out England for 291 in the spin-dominated contest at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

On a track where the ball turned sharply and shot-making was difficult, England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir then delivered three huge blows to keep England in the contest.

England captain Ben Stokes began with spin from both ends due to the nature of the pitch, putting in off-spinner Bashir with left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

Stokes stayed with spin even when Leach had to be rested, pressing part-time off-spinner Joe Root into service.

Bashir drew first blood when he had Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique caught behind for four. England successfully reviewed the original not-out decision and replays confirmed the faintest of edges.

Bashir dismissed Shan Masood for 11 after the Pakistan captain tried to flick a ball only to offer an edge to Ollie Pope at second slip.

Saim looked comfortable before falling to the same Pope-Bashir combination in the final delivery before the lunch break.

Saud Shakeel (10*) and Mohammad Rizwan (0*) are currently on the crease after lunch with the score at 77-4 after Kamran was dismissed at 26.

England had earlier resumed on 239-6 and lost their remaining four wickets in the first hour to concede a first-innings lead of 75 to the hosts.

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali claimed the remaining three as England lost all 10 wickets to Pakistan's spin-heavy attack, which has Aamer Jamal as the lone seamer.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mehmood

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir

