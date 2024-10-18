Pakistan likely to unveil white-ball squads against Australia next week

Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (left), skipper Babar Azam (centre) and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan's squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia is expected to be announced next week, with sources indicating that Mohammad Rizwan is being considered for the captaincy.



Sources indicate that while the selection committee is of the view that Rizwan should be assigned to lead the side, a final decision in this regard will be made by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi after consultation with selectors and other officials.

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who last played a One-Day International (ODI) in 2023, is also likely to make a comeback. Hasnain impressed selectors with standout performances in the recent Champions Cup and President's Cup.

All-rounder Aamir Jamal and wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah are also under consideration for inclusion in the squad for the white-ball series in Australia.

Both sides will play the second ODI match on November 8 at Adelaide Oval and the third on November 10 at Perth Stadium.

After the conclusion of the ODI matches, the Green Shirts will take on the Kangaroos in three T20 matches from November 14 to 18.

First T20 will be played on November 14 at The Gabba, Brisbane, second on November 16 at SCG, Sydney, and the third and final match on November 18 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Earlier this week, Cricket Australia had unveiled a 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan, which is set to kick off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 4.

With Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head ruled out of the series due to paternity leave, Pat Cummins has returned to the side as captain along with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short as openers, the board said on Monday.

Australia squad for ODIs



Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa