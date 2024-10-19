PCB 'postpones' first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Karachi Whites during the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24. — PCB/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the upcoming first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, originally scheduled to start on October 20, according to sources.



The country's premier domestic cricket tournament faces uncertainty, with final details for the current season yet to be decided.

Sources within the PCB revealed that the board's domestic department is awaiting approval from chairman Mohsin Naqvi on several key matters, including the new dates for the tournament.

The board is expected to announce the revised schedule soon.

This is not the first disruption to PCB’s domestic calendar.

Earlier, the Under-19 domestic tournament was also suspended after just one day of play.

Sources say the domestic department has also instructed departmental teams to prepare for the Presidents Trophy, a backup tournament, should the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy experience further delays.

"As a contingency, departments have been asked to be prepared," said a source.

The Presidents Trophy is a first-class tournament for departmental teams which is currently slated to begin on January 6.

If delays in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy continue, the insiders suggest that the cricket board can prioritise the Presidents Trophy.