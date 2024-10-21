Champions Trophy 2025: ICC 'satisfied' over PCB arrangements for mega event

The ICC Champions Trophy on the trophy tour. — AFP/File

CT25 set to start from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan.

Naqvi extends invitation to ICC board members to attend event.

PCB officials assure ICC work will be done within stipulated time.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed satisfaction over the detailed briefing of arrangements presented by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials for the Champions Trophy 2025, sources told Geo News Monday.



The preparations were laid out in an ICC meeting in which PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was also present.

PCB officials assured the ICC board members that upgradation of stadiums, that are slated to host the event, is on track and all the remaining work will be completed within the stipulated time, the sources added.

Naqvi also invited the ICC board members to Pakistan to review the preparations for the mega event to be hosted next year and also extended an invitation once the tournament commences.

The event is set to kick start from February 19 to March 9, 2025, in Pakistan, though the cricketing nation has faced obstacles in hosting including uncertainty of the Indian cricket team participating in the tournament.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeks the Indian government's approval to visit the country for the mega tournament.

Earlier, the PCB proposed that the Indian team may return to their country after each match to minimise their stay in Pakistan during the Champions Trophy 2025, The News reported.

It should be noted that India and Pakistan have not played against each other in a bilateral series since 2012-13.

Furthermore, the neighbours last travelled to Pakistan in 2008.