Pakistan conduct rigorous practice session ahead of third England Test

In contrast, England team opted for a rest day, with no practice session scheduled

By
APP
|

October 22, 2024

Pakistan cricket team during practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 21, 2024. — PCB
The Pakistan cricket team conducted a rigorous practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, gearing up for the decisive third and final Test against England, starting Thursday.

In contrast, the England team opted for a rest day, with no practice session scheduled.

However, both teams will engage in intense training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 9:30am on Thursday, with the first ball to be bowled at 10am.

The series is poised at 1-1, following two thrilling Tests in Multan.

England dominated the first Test, securing a convincing innings and 47-run victory.

Pakistan bounced back strongly in the second Test, winning by 152 runs.

As the teams clash in the final Test, the hosts seek to capitalise on its momentum, while the visitors aim to regain their footing.

The stadium is set to witness an electrifying contest, with the series hanging in the balance.

