Rameez Ibrahim: Pakistan's new fitness icon wins gold in Mr Universe 2024

Pakistani bodybuilder Rameez Ibrahim celebrates after winning gold in Mr Universe 2024, World Fitness Federation, Las Vegas, USA. — Geo Super

Pakistani bodybuilder Rameez Ibrahim brought home the gold he earned in the Mr Universe 2024 competition organised by the World Fitness Federation in Las Vegas, USA.



It is worth noting that, alongside Pakistan, 44 other countries participated in the global event.



The other countries included Australia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Canada, Argentina, UK, USA, Philippines, Japan, Korea, China, India, Iran, Afghanistan, Iraq, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, New Zealand, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Malta Greece, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, UAE, Oman, Muscat, Ireland, Netherland, Egypt, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Brazil, Amsterdam, Armenia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

Besides winning a gold medal, he earned a pro card in the Men's Physique category.

Meanwhile, after clinching the medal, the bodybuilder posted on his Instagram handle, addressing those who were sceptical about his ability to achieve such a big win.

Earlier, the bodybuilder expressed excitement after being named in the world competition.



Speaking to GeoSuper.tv, Rameez said it took a lot of effort to get his entry into the world competition. “I didn’t have any support to get my name registered in this competition,” the bodybuilder lamented.

“Alhamdulillah, I finally made it and now I am preparing myself to win another title for my country,” determined Rameez said.

Rameez, in 2022, won three world titles in Thailand. He was the first Pakistani bodybuilder to achieve this milestone.

“In 2022, I won three back-to-back world titles for Pakistan. Despite being world champion, I got no recognition in my own country which is obviously too disappointing,” he highlighted.

“No worries, I will keep on representing my country with pride. The upcoming competition is very important for me and I am working hard for it,” he concluded.