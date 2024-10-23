Kamala Harris says US 'absolutely' ready to elect first woman president

Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event in Royal Oak, Michigan, US, October 21, 2024. — Reuters

Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that America is “absolutely” ready to elect its first woman president but downplayed her historic bid, saying she simply wants to turn the page for a nation “exhausted” by Donald Trump.



With two weeks to Election Day, Harris and Trump are saturating swing states with rallies and taking to the airwaves and podcasts on the hunt for an advantage in a race that polls suggest is effectively tied.

Speaking on the national NBC network, Harris responded “absolutely” when asked if America was ready to elect its first woman — but also noted her candidacy was about “turning the page.”

“People are exhausted with Donald Trump and his approach, because it’s all about himself,” she said.

Trump, speaking to supporters in North Carolina, pitched a very different message.

“This election is a choice between whether we will have four more years of incompetence, failure, and disaster, or whether we’ll begin the four greatest years in the history of our country,” he said to cheers.

The race is overshadowed by extraordinary tensions and fears of violence or a refusal by Trump to recognise the results if he loses, as he continues to do over his 2020 loss to Joe Biden.

Harris told NBC that her campaign was “of course” ready for a scenario where Trump prematurely claims victory during a vote-counting process that could take days to complete.

Biden, who has been an infrequent presence in Harris’s campaign, took a shot at Trump Tuesday by re-wording the ex-president’s notorious anti-Hillary Clinton chant of “Lock her up.”

On a visit to New Hampshire, Biden told a small crowd that “we got to lock” Trump up — adding quickly, “politically lock him up.”

With Trump facing multiple pending criminal charges as he competes against Harris to succeed Biden, the White House has been very careful not to weigh in on the Republican’s legal problems.