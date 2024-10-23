Pakistan Shaheens progress to semi-finals after 74-run victory over UAE

Pakistan Shaheens celebrating a wicket against UAE at the ACC Emerging Team T20 Asia Cup on October 23, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team



AL-AMERAT: Pakistan Shaheens progressed to the semi-finals after defeating United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 74 runs in a virtual quarter-final of the ACC Emerging Team T20 Asia Cup on Wednesday.

The UAE was bundled out by Mohammad Haris and Co at 65 runs in 16.3 overs.

Earlier, Haris, leading his side from the front, scored a rapid 71 off 49 runs to help his side post a 180-run target against UAE.

Haris, who demoted himself in the batting order following back-to-back failures as an opener, smoked six boundaries and three maximums and remained not out at till the end.

Omair Bin Yousuf, after Shaheens opted to bat first, opened the innings alongside Yasir Khan.

The first 21 runs of the opening innings were fired by Omair after which he was unlucky to get run-out.

Haris came in and joined Yasir at the crease who then gave confidence to his skipper while hitting a couple of hits out of the park.

Muhammad Farooq, the leggie, cleverly bowled to Yasir who tried to play with the spin but failed to clear the long-on boundary.

UAE skipper Rahul Chopra took a stunning catch running backward which also saw him falling where the back of his head was hit hard on the ground. He was taken off the field for a while.

Meanwhile, Shaheens' skipper went berserk on the opposition bowlers with his traditional cheeky style.

Qasim Akram, who sailed the ship of Shaheens in the match against Oman, managed just 23 runs.

Whereas, Haider, who returned after resting in the previous match, proved his worth this time by scoring 32 off 17 balls including a boundary and three maximums.

PLAYING XI

Pakistan Shaheens: Mohammad Haris (c), Yasir Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Haider Ali, Arafat Minhas, Qasim Akram, Abdul Samad, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Ahmed Daniyal

UAE: Aryansh Sharma, Mayank Kumar, Tanish Suri, Rahul Chopra (c), Syed Haider, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Sanchit Sharma, Akif Raja, Muhammad Farooq, and Omid Shafi Rahman