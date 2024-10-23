Pakistan to ‘urge' Commonwealth Games to reconsider exclusion of hockey, wrestling

Hockey players playing the sport in this undated image. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has decided to formally write to the Commonwealth Games Federation over exclusion of hockey and wrestling from the 2026 Commonwealth Games, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Informed sources claimed that the POA would send an official letter to the federation, urging the latter to reconsider its decision to exclude these sports, which are seen as Pakistan’s medal prospects in the game.

The decision to drop several sports, including hockey and wrestling, from the Games in Glasgow has already caught criticism from various quarters.

The sources added that the Indian Olympic body is also unhappy with the decision and they’re likely to join POA in writing the Commonwealth sports body to press for the inclusion of hockey and wrestling.

“We are planning to write a letter this week to express our concerns over removal of these sports and to request them to reconsider their decision,” the source said.

It added that in a recent regional meeting held in Male, Maldives, on September 24-25, 2024, the Commonwealth Games Association of Pakistan (in this case, the POA) had recommended to CGF officials that hockey and wrestling be included in the upcoming Games. They also submitted in writing advocating for the inclusion of these sports.

Sources added that the POA plans to take up the issue once again with the CGF.

“They were also considering to drop weightlifting from the list of sports as well. However, there were strong resistance from several members, including Pakistan, against omitting weightlifting from the list,” the source added.

Earlier, it was reported that the Commonwealth Games Federation had removed several key sports, including wrestling, hockey, shooting and cricket, from the event.

Other sports facing cut include badminton, table tennis, squash, rugby sevens, beach volleyball and mountain biking.

Wrestling has been one of Pakistan’s most successful sports at the Commonwealth Games, contributing 46 medals, including 21 golds.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s hockey team previously won multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games, and its removal further narrows the country's opportunities to earn medals.

Cricket, which was featured in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, would also be absent. Given Pakistan's strong cricket team, this omission further weakens its medal chances.

Shooting, a sport in which Pakistan has won three Commonwealth Games medals (one silver and two bronze), has also been dropped from the 2026 programme.

In total, Pakistan has claimed 27 gold, 27 silver, and 28 bronze medals across all Commonwealth Games appearances.