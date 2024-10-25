'We're a dumping ground': Trump says US has become 'garbage can' for world

Donald Trump accuses Harris-Biden administration of 'mishandling and downplaying' second assassination attempt.—Reuters/File.

At a campaign rally in Arizona on Thursday, former president Donald Trump criticised the illegal immigration, saying the "US is like a garbage can for the world.”

“We’re a dumping ground. We’re like a garbage can for the world. That’s what’s happened," he added.

He further critiqued the Biden- Harris administration border policies saying: “Every time I come up and talk about what they’ve done to our country I get angry and angrier.”

Trump has made border security his major bidding component for the presidency.

Since his 2016 campaign, the former president rigorously campaigned that there is an "invasion" occurring and has used dehumanising language to indicate undocumented immigrants, painting them as murderers and dangerous individuals.

He also declared earlier this year that he aims to deport 15 to 20 million people, double the 1.5 million immigrants he deported during his term.

Additionally, he has reiterated unsupported allegations that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, devour the pets of locals. These allegations were initially stoked by his running companion, Ohio Senator JD Vance. Additionally, Trump implied earlier this month that murderous undocumented immigrants have "bad genes."

Lastly, Donald Trump primely focuses on immigration in the final stretch of his campaign, pitching to voters that the US's top priority should be expelling the illegals and closing all the borders.

In this process, he erroneously accuses his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris of being responsible as she is "in charge of the border" holding her accountable for the surge of undocumented immigration and pushing that she was lenient in border security.