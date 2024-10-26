 
Mohammad Rizwan 'likely to be named' white-ball captain of Pakistan

Suggestion to appoint wicketkeeper-batter as captain was made by Gary Kirsten, say sources

Arfa Feroz Zake
October 26, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan gestures while batting against Canada during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 11, 2024. — AFP
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to appoint wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan as the captain of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket teams, Geo News learned on Saturday.

Sources have told Geo News that Rizwan’s meeting with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has ended and the chief has decided to name the keeper as captain of the ODI and T20I teams.

The suggestion was made by head coach Gary Kirsten and the appointment was also supported by the selectors of the national cricket team, as per the insiders.

Meanwhile, the white-ball vice-captaincy of the national team will be handed over to Salman Ali Agha.

The development came after former captain Babar Azam stepped down as white-ball captain earlier this month citing that he wanted “to prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy”.

As for the possible new skipper of the team, he is skilled and experienced in this department as he has led various teams in the domestic circuit of Pakistan as well as the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The wicketkeeper-batter was named captain of the franchise in 2021 and led his team to title victory by beating Peshawar Zalmi in the final of the PSL.

