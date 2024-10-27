Ronaldo fan travels 13,000km on bicycle to meet football star

Gong posing with his signed Al Nassr No 7 jersey (L) and posing for a picture with world renowned footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo outside the Al Nassr Football Club on Oct 20, 2024. — Instagram/@van_authentic

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fans again proved their admiration for the football star as one of them cycled 13,000 kilometres for seven months from China to Saudi Arabia to meet the Al-Nassr player.

The 24-year-old, Gong, started his journey from the province of Anhui on March 18, this year and met Ronaldo in front of the Al Nassr Football Club on October 20, South China Morning Post reported.

Gong first went north to Beijing before going all the way to the west. From Xinjiang, he made his way to Kazakhstan and crossed six other countries, including Georgia, Iran, and Qatar, to reach Riyadh, where Ronaldo is currently based, according to WION.

The superstar's superfan came up with the idea of cycling all the way to Riyadh after CR7 cancelled his trip to China in February due to an injury.

In his journey, Gong carried with him two power banks, a tent, cooking utensils, clothing and other essentials.

Gong’s seven-month trip was not without hurdles as he faced language barriers in countries he travelled to, eating in countries where prices were high to suit his pocket was a challenge and lastly, the exhaustion that comes with cycling for such a long time.

But he still made it out and tackled these obstacles by eating just bread in places where the prices were high and communicating with people using translation software.

Gong says that while he was in Armenia in August, he caught a high fever and collapsed on the road but he received free treatment for his illness at the hospital.

When the fan reached Riyadh on October 10, he could not meet Ronaldo immediately instead he had to wait for a few days as the player was in Europe.

The Al Nassr staff had promised him a one-minute fan meeting and he even got to see Ronaldo in action live for the first time after a fan offered Gong tickets to the Al Nassr vs Al Shabab match.

Gong reveals that when he finally met with Ronaldo after such a tenuous journey, CR7 shook his hand and hugged him as well.

He also signed an Al Nassr No 7 jersey and a banner with Gong’s friends’ names on it and a quote written on it.