Bruce Springsteen speaks highly of Shane MacGowan: 'Unmatched'

Bruce Springsteen got candid about his idol Shane MacGowan and his work

October 28, 2024

Bruce Springsteen gets candid about his songwriting idol, Shane MacGowan.

In a new chat with Sunday World, the 75-year-old legendary musician told the outlet, “The passion and deep intensity of his music and lyrics is unmatched by all but the very best in the rock and roll canon.”

“His music is timeless and eternal,” he also addressed.

In the chat with Radio Nova’s Clint Drieberg, Bruce also touched on his Irish roots and shared that he was raised by Irish people.

“They lived on a farm. They moved into town,” he recalled.

“We had the first church service and the first funeral in our house. We had five houses on the block all filled with Irish and one Italian outpost, you know,” Bruce also addressed.

“And so I was really brought up by the Irish side, and I think that’s where the introversion and certain part of my material comes from. But then I was also brought up around the Italians a lot, and they gave me a certain innate joyfulness,” he remarked in conclusion. 

