World Culture Festival: High-flying dramedy grounds viewers with jetting humour

Actors performing at the ongoing World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 26, 2024. — Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

A high-flying Urdu dramedy, "Boeing Boeing", grounded the audience with its jetting humour and twisty turbulence on the 33rd day of the ongoing World Culture Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi on Monday.

Directed by Azaib Khan and written by Dr Anwar Sajjad, "Boeing Boeing" from Pakistan — a farcical comedy full of entertainment — burst the viewers into laughter.

In this modern-day comedy, Jamil is a smooth-talking bachelor in Karachi, expertly managing a love life with three fiancées — each an air hostess, unaware of the others.

Thanks to their staggered flight schedules, his carefully orchestrated plan runs smoothly. That is, until his friend Bashir Dar shows up to stay, and unexpected twists like flight delays and the introduction of a faster jet wreak havoc on his perfect arrangement.

Suddenly, all three women are in town at once, setting the stage for a chaotic and hilarious scramble as Jamil tries to keep his tangled web from collapsing most outrageously.

The 70-minute play was presented in Urdu and English at the ACP's Auditorium 1 at 8pm.

A day earlier, a mega music show studded with singing stars and an improvised Norwegian theatre played out by a motley crew of local and foreign actors remained all the rage at the ACP.

The day's drawing card was "Untold Chapters", a devised stage play, by Karen Sæther Hogue from Norway — staged in collaboration with the students of the School of Visual & Performing Arts (SOVAPA) from Pakistan.

The play was then followed by a mega concert featuring local and international musicians who captivated the audience through their soulful music.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.

Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.