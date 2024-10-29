Saoirse Ronan shuts down Paul Mescal in tense interaction

Saoirse Ronan shut down Paul Mescal for making fun of her photo from the 2011 action thriller Hanna, and repeatedly talking over her during a new interview.

During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show alongside Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Eddie Redmayne, Saoirse dropped a truth bomb regarding gender based violence which has since gone viral on social media.

However, minutes before that viral comment, the Outrun star called out the Gladiator II lead star as well as others when they began laughing at the photo of her as Hanna.

Norton pulled up the photo when he asked her to reveal her training routine for the hit movie, where she plays a girl raised to be an assassin by her ex-CIA officer father played by Eric Bana.

“Don't laugh,” the actress interjected when the men began laughing. However, Mescal continued laughing and pointing to her photo, saying, “Just look at her!”

She clapped back: “That is a cult classic, she's just shot a deer…”

Talking over her, the Normal People star said “of course”, prompting the actress to say, “Stop laughing Paul…”

The host then intervened, asking Mescal, “Have you seen Hanna? It's a really good film!” followed by the star’s confession that he hadn't.

When Saoirse began speaking again, Paul jumped in by joking: “I want to go as you for Halloween!”

The Oscar-nominated actress hit back: “Ok, you've had your time talking.”

Denzel, 69, then jokingly shrank into his seat and quipped: “Somehow I knew to back up!”

Saoirse clarified: “Nah, nah, nah, we love each other.”