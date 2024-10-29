PCB chief opens up on Fakhar's exclusion from squad, central contract

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (Left) and Pakistan cricketer Fakhar Zaman. — Ministry of Interior website/PCB

KARACHI: Responding to the concerns regarding Fakhar Zaman’s exclusion from Pakistan’s white-ball squads and central contact, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the national selection committee has full authority over squad decisions, including players’ inclusions and omissions.

During an informal conversation with journalists in Karachi on Tuesday, Naqvi, who also serves as the country’s interior minister, insisted on his non-interference in selection matters.

“The selection committee will decide who will be included or omitted from the team. I have never requested for player’s inclusion or exclusion, the committee is fully empowered, and I have complete confidence in it,” Naqvi said in response to questions about Fakhar’s future.

The left-handed opener was recently dropped from Pakistan’s squads for tours to Australia and Zimbabwe, while his inclusion in the South Africa tour is uncertain. The PCB also omitted Zaman from its list of centrally contracted players.

His recent tweet expressing support for former captain Babar Azam, coinciding with team announcements for the England Test series, has drawn scrutiny.

Naqvi had previously stated in a press conference in Lahore that Zaman’s fitness along with his tweet were factors in his omission.

In response to a question regarding Pakistan’s hosting of the Champions Trophy, Naqvi expressed optimism and said: “Pakistan will host the full Champions Trophy, and all teams will participate here.”

However, he did not comment on reports suggesting that Pakistan had offered India the option to return to Chandigarh or Delhi after each match in Pakistan.

Naqvi also added that renovation work at Karachi’s National Stadium is expected to be completed by December 15, with an additional 15 to 20 days needed for final touches.

“Once we are done with the construction of the national stadium, we will start working on installing floodlights at the adjoining Oval Cricket ground,” he added.

When asked about his views on the handling of Gary Kirsten’s resignation, he said that PCB didn’t breach any contract, and it was the South African who resigned from his position.

He said that Jason Gillespie has been appointed as white-ball coach for the time being and he’s consulting a few names and a final decision on the next head coach will be made soon.

He also confirmed upcoming administrative changes within the cricket governing body. “We have several vacant positions to fill and will be appointing directors, along with some reshuffling,” he added.