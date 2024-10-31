 
Meghan Markle's split from Prince Harry comes under the microscope

Meghan Markle’s game plan for Prince Harry comes to light

Web Desk
October 31, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new found venture and its effects have finally been brought forward, by an expert who feels they have made the right call.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has been that expert, and according to The Mirror she admitted, “I think Harry and Meghan are showing that they can pursue separate interests effectively and, you could argue, have twice the impact as they can cover much more ground.”

Right now, for the expert, “It seems quite sensible to me for them each to capitalise on their individual strengths - Harry concentrating mostly on charity work and social issues, while Meghan goes down a more commercial route. It must certainly give them more to talk about over dinner!”

Before concluding she also added, “I think they still can make a real impact when they work together. For example, when they recently met the parents of children who have taken their own lives because of getting involved in the dark web. They both contributed to the discussion and to the interview. And they definitely make more of a splash when they visit countries like Nigeria or Colombia together.”

