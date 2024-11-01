 
Shaun White shares sneak-peek into 'dream' proposal to Nina Dobrev

Shaun White spilled beans about his 'dream' proposal to Nina Dobrev as he went on to extremes to surprise her

November 01, 2024

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are on their way to the altar after announcing their engagement on October 30.

The Olympic snowboarder pulled off an elaborate proposal full of mystery and creativity to surprise Dobrev, who is notoriously hard to catch off guard.

While knowing she loves surprises, White devised a clever plan as he arranged for his publicicit to send Dobrev a fake invitation to an intimate CFDA/Vogue dinner hosted by Anna Wintour at The Golden Swan in New York City.

According to Daily Mail, when the Vampire Diaries actress arrived at the restaurant, she found White under an arch of white roses, with only a photographer present to capture the moment.

As per the publication, White was dressed in Ralph Lauren as he presented a five carat diamond ring and proposed, while Dobrev dressed in a black Chanel ensemble and went into shock, initially responded with a surprised “No, no, no!” before happily saying “Yes.”

Moreover, after she accepted, their friends joined them for a celebration with caviar and champagne, which continued into the early hours.

It is worth mentioning that the pair, who started dating in 2019 after an initial meeting at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards, shared the happy news online.

Additionally, White posted, “She said YES,” and Dobrev joked, “RIP Boyfriend, Hello fiancé!”

So far, they haven't announced when or where the wedding will take place.

