Saudi Arabia 'invites' Pakistan women's football team for friendly match in Qatar

The friendly match will be held between November 25 and December 7

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

November 01, 2024

Pakistan women footballers in a group photo. —PFF/ File

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia's Football Federation has invited Pakistan's women’s football team for a friendly match in Qatar during the FIFA international window later this month, sources within the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) told Geo News.

The friendly match, aimed at developing women football in the region, would be held between November 25 and December 7, the official FIFA window for women’s international matches.

Saudi Arabia reached out to the PFF to finalise arrangements, offering to cover all expenses, including Pakistan’s travel and accommodation costs, according to sources.

Both teams, ranked 158th and 174th in FIFA’s women’s rankings for Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, respectively, are expected to hold a joint training camp in Qatar before the match.

Last year, Pakistan toured Saudi Arabia twice to play women football tournaments and displayed remarkable skills.

The PFF, according to sources, has shown interest in the match, viewing it as an opportunity to provide more international exposure for Pakistan’s women’s squad.

