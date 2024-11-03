 
Geo News

Elon Musk calls out Biden admin for euthanising famous squirrel

Musk calls Biden administration “mindless and heartless killing machine” on X

By
Web Desk
|

November 03, 2024

Tesla Ceo Elon Musk (L) famous squirrel Peanut RIP.—Reuters/Social Media
Tesla Ceo Elon Musk (L) famous squirrel Peanut RIP.—Reuters/Social Media

Elon Musk called out the Biden administration after the New York authorities seized and euthanised famous squirrel Peanut. 

Taking to X, the billionaire and Tesla CEO labelled the administration as "mindless and heartless killing machine". 

"President Donald Trump will save the squirrels. RIP P’Nut," he also said. 

The sensational squirrel named Peanut was a trending pet with more than 540,000 Instagram followers. It was widely loved for its cute eating and dressing videos. Peanut is owned by Mark Longo, who runs an animal sanctuary.

The Department of Environmental Conservation took the squirrel and a raccoon from Mark’s home because they were illegally keeping wild animals, and they wanted to test whether the animals had rabies.

After that, the authorities killed Peanut and the raccoon, claiming that the animals had rabies which could’ve been dangerous for human beings.

The agencies stated to CBS News in New York that, “On October 30, DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with humans, creating the potential for human exposure to rabies. In addition, a person involved in the investigation was bitten by the squirrel. To test for rabies, both animals were euthanised."

