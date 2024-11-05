Harris or Trump: Who is leading in key swing states?

Michigan, November 1, 2024. — Reuters/Brian Snyder

The US presidential candidates, Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Kamala Harris recently wrapped up the final stages of their campaigns in battleground states.

With Kamala Harris zoning in on cities of Pennsylvania whereas Donald Trump stopped in Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina.

As per the latest polls, the White House race remains intensely tight highlighting narrow leads for both rivals.

Harris has a 1.2-point lead over Trump nationally, according to FiveThirtyEight’s daily tracker, remaining stagnant in recent days but if compared to polls one month back, the edge has decreased.

Harris has a one-point edge over Trump in key swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin, according to FiveThirtyEight.

In Georgia and North Carolina, Trump’s lead has shrunk under one point but he is leading in Arizona by 2.2 points.

Trump and Harris are separated with margin of less than half a point in Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Harris has inched forward in the former, albeit just barely, after being slightly behind Trump for the past two weeks, while the Republican nominee maintains a slim advantage in Nevada.

Still the gap between both candidates is subject to error of polls in all swing states.

Among swing states, Pennsylvania has the highest number of electoral votes, nineteen, while Nevada has six, having the least electoral college votes.

John Holmon, an Al Jazeera correspondent said that Nevada despite having six electoral votes, can still emerge out as a decisive swing state as core election issues lie strongly here such as rising unemployment and inflation rates.

According to a tally by the Election Lab at the University of Florida, more than 82 million US citizens have already voted this year, representing more than half of total vote casts in the previous presidential election.