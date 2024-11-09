PSB seeks key documents from PFF for women's team NOC ahead of Saudi Arabia friendly

Pakistan women footballers are seen in a group photo. —PFF/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board has asked the Pakistan Football Federation to submit essential documentation before it can start the process for No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Pakistan women’s national football team’s friendly match against Saudi Arabia, scheduled for December 7 in Doha, Qatar.

Sources indicate that the PFF submitted a request for the NOC on November 7, but the letter lacked comprehensive details. In the request, the PFF had urged the PSB to expedite the process by relaxing the timeline requirements for issuing the NOC. However, the PFF did not provide the complete list of players or other critical information necessary for the documentation.

In a response sent to the football body on November 8, the sports board outlined the mandatory requirements that must be met before processing the NOC request.

The PSB specified that the PFF must submit an official invitation from the host country, a PSB-prescribed proforma, a written undertaking from the Federation, a computer clearance proforma, surety bonds, and detailed player profiles with necessary certifications.

The PSB has also reminded the PFF that without these formalities, it would not be possible to proceed with the NOC.

The board advised the PFF to re-submit the request after fulfilling these requirements.