Aliza Sabir — from football pitches to cricket grounds

19-year-old sportswoman has represented Pakistan in international football and now aims to make her mark in cricket

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

November 09, 2024

Pakistani footballer and cricketer Aliza Sabir. — Reporter
Pakistani footballer and cricketer Aliza Sabir. — Reporter

KARACHI: Aliza Sabir has already represented Pakistan on the international football stage. But her ambitions don't stop there. Now, she is setting her sights on making a mark on the cricket pitch and is eager to add another sport to her list of national accomplishments.

A regular member of Pakistan's women’s football team, 19-year-old Aliza has shown her skill as a midfielder.

Now, she is playing in the National Women's One-Day Championship with the Strikers, but her true passion lies in balancing both football and cricket.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Aliza shared her dream of representing Pakistan in both sports.

"My goal is to play for Pakistan in cricket just like I do in football," said Aliza.

"When I'm playing football, all my attention is on that [sport]. But right now, I am in the middle of a cricket tournament. So, I'm focusing on cricket," she remarked.

Aliza Sabir in cricket uniform. — Reporter
Aliza Sabir in cricket uniform. — Reporter

Aliza has already witnessed success in cricket, having been part of the Women's Under-19 Cricket World Cup squad. 

Now, she's competing at the domestic level and is aiming to reach at the top level of cricket, eyeing to become an all-rounder. 

The transition from football to cricket is no easy task, but Aliza is determined to succeed in both.

"Scoring a goal in football is exciting, but scoring a century in cricket is a bigger challenge," she said, adding: "Scoring a century in cricket requires a lot of patience and focus, especially when you're aiming for a big score."

Despite the challenges of juggling two sports, Aliza believes that her athleticism makes it possible.

"If you're a good athlete, balancing both games isn’t that difficult," she said while expressing confidence in her ability to handle the demands of two very different sports.

Her drive and ambition come from her family, particularly her father, who was also a multi-sport player. "Watching my father play different sports inspired me. He managed to balance them, and I want to do the same," she noted.

For Aliza, representing Pakistan in cricket is not just about personal glory but fulfilling her family's dreams.

“My family has always dreamed of me playing for Pakistan in both football and cricket, and that's what I hope to achieve," said the sportswoman.

