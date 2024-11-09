 
Pakistani golfer finishes 5th in ADT Ambassador Open

Ambassador ADT Open title was claimed by Thailand’s Witchayapat Sinsrang

Faizan Lakhani
November 09, 2024

Pakistani golfer Ahmad Baig. — Provided by the reporter
KARACHI: Pakistani golfer Ahmad Baig delivered an impressive performance at the ADT Ambassador Open in Taiwan, finishing in fifth place with a total score of two-under-par over four rounds. 

The event, part of the Asian Development Tour, took place at the Hsin Feng Golf Country Club, in Taiwan, where Baig consistently demonstrated his skills across challenging rounds.

Baig opened the tournament with a score of one-over-par 73 on the first day, followed by a another one-over-par in the second round. He made a strong comeback in round three to play four-under with birdies on seven different holes. In the fourth round, he remained at par-72.

The highlight of Ahmed Baig’s final round was an eagle on the ninth hole, where he scored two under par.

However, double bogeys on the sixth hole in both the first and second rounds hindered his progress, costing him valuable strokes and potentially a top-three finish.

Throughout the tournament, Baig recorded a total of 17 birdies, showcasing his attacking approach on the course. His performance included 39 pars and 13 bogeys across all rounds.

The ambassador ADT Open title was claimed by Thailand’s Witchayapat Sinsrang, who finished five-under-par, three strokes ahead of Baig.

