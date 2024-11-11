 
Geo News

'The Penguin' star teases huge team-up in 'The Batman 2'

Cristin Milioti wants to shake hands with Seline Kyle in 'The Batman' sequel

By
Web Desk
|

November 11, 2024

The Penguin star teases huge team-up in The Batman 2
'The Penguin' star teases huge team-up in 'The Batman 2'

In The Penguin, Cristin Milioti's Sofia left a lasting impact. Now, she wishes to team up with her half-sister Seline Kyle (Zoe Kravitz) in The Batman sequel.

During an interview with The Direct, the actress said, "I mean, it's my wildest hope that I get to revisit her, because I've loved this role so immensely. It's like, one of my favorite things I've ever gotten to do, and I'm just obsessed with her."

She continued, "And I think if [Sofia and Selina Kyle] were united, we would just really tear s— up. I don't know how to say it…We would just like, burn it down. You know what I mean? In a fun way. I think we'd have a lot of fun."

In other news, Colin Farrell has said he would reprise The Penguin role for season two if the story were good.

If there's a great idea [for season two], and the writing was really muscular and as strong or stronger on the page than it was the first season, of course I would do it," he told THR.

The Irish actor added, "For me, the bar for success is not very high. It's, 'Do most people like it?' — just the simplicity of that."

"I love being in things that are critically approved — it's much better than the alternative — but I've been around long enough [to know] that it's the audience who are really the most important critics," he concluded.

Jennifer Lopez's shocking 'obsession' with Ben Affleck revealed after divorce
Jennifer Lopez's shocking 'obsession' with Ben Affleck revealed after divorce
Liam Payne 'made to fall' from balcony: 'It was involuntary!'
Liam Payne 'made to fall' from balcony: 'It was involuntary!'
Ben Affleck sets new priorities post-divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck sets new priorities post-divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Tom Cruise releases first 'Mission: Impossible 8' trailer video
Tom Cruise releases first 'Mission: Impossible 8' trailer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffering from a two-pronged headache
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffering from a two-pronged headache
Olivia Rodrigo joins BST Hyde Park 2025 as fifth headliner
Olivia Rodrigo joins BST Hyde Park 2025 as fifth headliner
'Squid Game' creator reveals why he made season two
'Squid Game' creator reveals why he made season two
Taylor Swift steps in as “Auntie Tay” at Chiefs game
Taylor Swift steps in as “Auntie Tay” at Chiefs game