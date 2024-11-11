'The Penguin' star teases huge team-up in 'The Batman 2'

In The Penguin, Cristin Milioti's Sofia left a lasting impact. Now, she wishes to team up with her half-sister Seline Kyle (Zoe Kravitz) in The Batman sequel.



During an interview with The Direct, the actress said, "I mean, it's my wildest hope that I get to revisit her, because I've loved this role so immensely. It's like, one of my favorite things I've ever gotten to do, and I'm just obsessed with her."

She continued, "And I think if [Sofia and Selina Kyle] were united, we would just really tear s— up. I don't know how to say it…We would just like, burn it down. You know what I mean? In a fun way. I think we'd have a lot of fun."

In other news, Colin Farrell has said he would reprise The Penguin role for season two if the story were good.

If there's a great idea [for season two], and the writing was really muscular and as strong or stronger on the page than it was the first season, of course I would do it," he told THR.

The Irish actor added, "For me, the bar for success is not very high. It's, 'Do most people like it?' — just the simplicity of that."

"I love being in things that are critically approved — it's much better than the alternative — but I've been around long enough [to know] that it's the audience who are really the most important critics," he concluded.