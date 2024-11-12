Pakistan unveil 16-member squad for Blind T20 World Cup 2024

This undated photo shows Pakistan blind cricket team. — Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC)

ISLAMABAD: A 16-member squad led by Nasir Ali has been announced by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) for the upcoming Blind T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in Pakistan from November 23 to December 3.

The blind cricket team’s selection committee, comprised of Masood Jan, Muhammad Jameel, and Tahir Mahmood Butt announced the squad after PBCC chairman Syed Sultan Shah’s approval.

Badar Munir will act as vice-captain of the national blind cricket team.

The PBCC also named three reserve players, including Muhammad Ayaz, Moeen Aslam, and Muhammad Rashid, while the team officials include Jameel as head coach, Masood as assistant coach, Malik Abrar Hussain as team manager, Naveed Hussain Abbasi as assistant manager, and Tahir as trainer.

The home side will start their Blind T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against South Africa in the curtain raiser.

PBCC Chairman Shah stated that the squad features a mix of senior players and promising young talent, who delivered stellar performances in recent domestic tournaments. He further expressed his hope that the team will live up to the expectations of the nation in the upcoming mega event.

Pakistan's squad for Blind T20 World Cup 2024

B1 Category: Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Idrees Saleem, Muhammad Shahzaib, Fakhar Abbas, Muhammad Asif, and Muhammad Salman

B2 Category: Nisar Ali (c), Badar Munir (vc), Babar Ali, Nematullah, and Haroon Khan

B3 Category: Muhammad Safdar, Kamran Akhtar, Akmal Hayat Nasir, Talha Iqbal, and Matiullah