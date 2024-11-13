 
U-19 Women's Asia Cup: Rivals Pakistan, India placed in same group

Competition will run from December 15 to 22 in Malaysia, featuring six teams

Faizan Lakhani
November 13, 2024

Pakistan U19 Womens teams picture from last years T20 World Cup. — PCB/File
KARACHI: Traditional rivals Pakistan and India have once again been placed in the same group, this time for the inaugural Under-19 Women's Asia Cup, as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) unveiled the tournament schedule.

The competition will run from December 15 to 22 in Malaysia, featuring six teams vying for the title.

Group A consists of Pakistan, India, and Nepal, while Group B includes hosts Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

The U-19 girls from Pakistan and India will clash on the opening day, December 15. Pakistan will then face Nepal in their second group match on December 16.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, scheduled for December 19 and 20. In this phase, teams will compete against the top two qualifiers from the opposite group.

The final is set for December 22, where the best two teams from the Super Four stage will battle for the championship.

This is not the first time Pakistan and India have been placed in the same group in a cricket tournament. The pairing of these two South Asian neighbours has become a regular feature in International Cricket Council and ACC events, underscoring the significance of the rivalry at every level of the game.

