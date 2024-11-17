WATCH: Hania Aamir gets shoutout from 'beautiful friend' Badshah

— Instagram/@haniaheheofficial

Pakistani starlet Hania Aamir received a special shoutout from her friend and Indian rap sensation Badshah while he was performing at an event in Canada.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old actor posted a series of updates from her night out on Saturday, including a brief video that captured the moment when her 38-year-old friend gave her a sweet shoutout in the middle of a performance.

In the brief clip, Aamir and Badshah can be seen bowing to each other offstage before the beat drops and both friends share a warm embrace.

"Make some noise for Hania!" exclaimed Badshah as he pulled away from his friend to return to the stage to continue his performance while she applauded him.

Meanwhile, Aamir captioned the video in the Instagram Story with: "That's my beautiful friend! He's an absolute rockstar! Hero hai (He's a hero)".

The actor, famous for her cute and innocent looks, and the Bollywood star, famous for his addictive rhymes and beats, have made headlines several times for their special bond that transcends borders.

Aamir often updates her social media with posts featuring photos that show the two friends hanging out together in various locations around the world.

Badshah is one of Aamir's list of famous friends that also includes Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who recently invited her on stage during his concert in London and called her a "superstar".