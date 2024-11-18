Cristiano Ronaldo reveals retirement plans, announces when he'll hang up his boots

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Nations League Group Stage match against Poland at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal on November 15, 2024. — Reuters

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines once again following his national team's commanding 5-1 victory over Poland, clinching a spot in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.

With this win, Ronaldo, 39, celebrated his 132nd international victory, surpassing his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos, who holds 131 wins with Spain.

However, soon after triumphing on the field, the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner opened up about his retirement plans to reporters in a post-match conversation.

"I just want to enjoy [myself]," he said. "Plan for retirement? If it has to happen, in one or two years ... I don't know. I'm turning 40 soon.

"I really want to enjoy, as long as I feel motivated I keep going. The day I don't feel motivated, I will retire."

The Al Nassr striker further stated that he has no intentions of pursuing a coaching career and is open to exploring other avenues after retiring from professional football.

"I don't see myself managing a team; that's not in my plans," he said. "My future lies in other areas outside of football, although time will tell what happens."

Following their comprehensive victory against Poland, Portugal is set to play their last group match of the Nations League against Croatia on Monday.

However, the side will be without their star forward, who has left the national squad to join his Riyadh-based Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr.