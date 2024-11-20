Argentina’s Messi expected to play international match in India next year

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts against Peru during the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup at Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 19, 2024. — Reuters

Argentina's national team, including legendary footballer Lionel Messi, is expected to play an international match in India's Kerala State next year, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said on Wednesday.

According to Indian media, the minister stated that the match would be held under the supervision of the state government.

"All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state. Argentina’s national team is coming here," he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also announced the expected visit of Lionel Messi-led Argentina next year.

“Kerala is set to make history as FIFA World Cup champions Argentina are expected to visit next year! The dream is becoming a reality thanks to the state government’s efforts and the support of the Argentina National Football team. Let's gear up to welcome the champions and celebrate our love for football,” Vijayan said in a post on social media platform X.

The last time Messi-led Argentina visited India was in 2011, when the team faced Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in a friendly fixture in Kolkata. The game ended in a 0-0 draw.

The megastar has an incredible fan following in India, a country that is extremely enthusiastic about cricket.

As for the player's future, he has yet to hang up his boots in international football as he continues to be a major part of the Argentina football team in the World Cup qualifiers for the 2028 edition.

Messi will forever be remembered for winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup title with his team and completing his stellar trophy cabinet.