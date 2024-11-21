Former Pakistani cricketer-turned-umpire Mohammad Nazir Junior passes away

 
Sohail Imran
November 21, 2024

Former Pakistan cricketer and umpire Mohammad Nazir Junior. — Provided by the reporter
LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricketer and umpire Mohammad Nazir Junior passed away at the age of 78 after battling with prolonged illness, his son Noman Nazir confirmed on Thursday. 

Nazir had been severely ill and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Punjab's capital city since last week before his unfortunate demise.

The Lahore-born cricketer was seriously injured five years ago after he faced a traffic accident which caused his health to deteriorate.

The right-handed cricketer, who represented Pakistan in 14 Test matches and four ODIs, took 34 wickets throughout his international career. He claimed seven wickets in the first innings of his debut Test — the first Pakistani spinner to achieve the feat.

He then pursued a career in umpiring and officiated 15 ODIs and five Tests during a brief stint.

Nazir Junior was revered for his cricketing acumen and contributions towards nurturing raw talent.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the cricketing fraternity expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the former cricketer and umpire.

Naqvi paid rich tributes to Nazir Junior’s services to Pakistan cricket. "On behalf of the PCB, I express my condolences and grief over the demise of our former Test Cricketer Mohammad Nazir," he said in a statement. 

"We extend our deepest sympathies and share the grief of his friends and family. His contributions to Pakistan cricket will always be remembered."

