Zimbabwe trump Pakistan by 80 runs through DLS method

Pakistan cricket team players pictured in action against Zimbabwe on November 24, 2024 at Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. — Facebook/PCB

Pakistan won toss, elected to field first.

Green Shirts bundled out Zimbabwe in 40.2 overs.

Hosts lead three-match ODI series by 1-0.

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan through the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method by 80 runs in the first one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series on Sunday at Queens Sports Club.

The hosts had posted a total of 206 runs after they were bundled out by the Green Shirts in 40.2 overs.

Beginning their chase, Pakistan lost wickets in rapid succession taking them to 60/6 in the 21st over of the second innings.

The match was then stopped due to rain and later called off, resulting in Zimbabwe to lead ODI series by 1-0.

Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss and invited Zimbabwe to bat first.

National side spinners — vice captain Salman Ali Agha and debutant Faisal Akram — destroyed Zimbabwe batting lineup for a modest total. Both took three wickets apiece.

Aamir Jamal (42/1) and Mohammad Hasnain (43/1) turned out to be the most expensive bowlers for the Green Shirts.

Zimbabwe’s Joylord Gumbie (15) got run out in sixth over, then his successor Dion Myers (8) was caught off Agha in 10th.

Tadiwanashe Marumani made (29 off 44) before departing on Agha’s ball. Captain Craig Ervine (6 off 12) failed to impress with the bat as Saim Ayub caught him off Haris Rauf.

Then Brandon Mavuta (1) was routed by Jamal and Brian Bennett (20) by Faisal.

Lower middle order batsman Sikandar Raza (39 off 56) and tail-ender Richard Ngarava (48 off 52) put up modest resistance before Pakistan concluded the innings with opponents’ all out.

This is Green Shirts' second ODI series this month after they beat Australia 2-1 in a historic achievement down under earlier this month.

In the 15-member squad, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been replaced with uncapped duo of Abrar Ahmed and Ahmed Daniyal along with pacer Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe last faced each other in the 50-over format in November 2020 in Rawalpindi where the national side beat the visitors 2-1.

Pakistan, on their last visit to Zimbabwe whitewashed the Chevrons in a five-match ODI series in July 2018.

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20Is at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain) and Saim Ayub.

Zimbabwe XI: Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Blessing Muzarabani, Brandon Mavuta, Dion Myers, Joylord Gumbie, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Trevor Gwandu.