Pakistan-Sri Lanka 'A' series postponed amid political unrest in Islamabad

Both boards will collaborate to finalise new dates for the series

Sports Desk
November 26, 2024

Pakistan Shaheens captain Mohammad Huraira in action against Sri Lanka A. — PCB
  • Last two matches were scheduled in Pindi Stadium. 
  • Both boards will collaborate to finalise new dates.
  • Islamabad gripped by violence amid PTI protest.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket, has postponed the last two 50-over matches of the Pakistan Shaheens-Sri Lanka ‘A’ series due to a political activity in the federal capital.

The last two matches were scheduled for Wednesday and Friday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both boards will collaborate to finalise new dates to complete the series.

The Shaheens lead the series, having won the two four-day matches 1-0 and the opening 50-over match on Monday by 108 runs.

The development comes as Islamabad has been gripped by violence with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters clashing with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs). 

The protesters, who marched towards the capital under the leadership of PTI founder Imran Khan's wife and other senior leaders, sought the release of their jailed leader among other demands. 

Earlier today, the Interior Ministry issued a notification invoking Article 245, allowing the military to assist in maintaining order and deal with the miscreants with an iron hand.

The notification also grants the army authority to impose curfew wherever necessary to curb lawlessness.

