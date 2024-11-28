 
Four killed as South Korea battles second day of heavy snow

Authorities say weather conditions force cancellation of around 142 flights, suspension of 99 ferry operations

By
Reuters
|

November 28, 2024

A man cleans up the rooftop of a building after a heavy snowfall in Seoul, South Korea, November 28, 2024. — Reuters
  • Seoul sees over 40cm of snow in different areas by 8am.
  • Winter snowfall is heaviest since in 1907, says local media.
  • Commuters face flight cancellations, suspension of ferry ops.

SEOUL: South Korea grappled with heavy snowfall for a second day on Thursday, with dozens of flights cancelled, ferry operations suspended and at least four people reported dead in a bitter winter, though conditions showed signs of easing.

The winter snowfall was the third-heaviest in Seoul, the capital, since 1907, said the Yonhap news agency citing data from the city.

More than 40cm (16 inches) of snow piled up in parts of Seoul by 8am, forcing the cancellation of more than 140 flights, although weather officials lifted heavy snow warnings in the capital's metropolitan area by 10am on Thursday.

As per the media, one person died and two were injured at a golf range after a net overladen with snow collapsed late on Wednesday, while another was killed in the similar collapse of a protective tent at a car park.

Meanwhile, reports showed that traffic accidents on highways east of the capital killed at least two more. Police said 11 people were injured on Wednesday evening in a 53-vehicle pile-up on a highway in the central city of Wonju in Gangwon province.

Seoul's main airport, Incheon, was the worst affected, with passengers facing delays of two hours on average, while 14% of flights were delayed and 15% cancelled on Thursday, plane tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

Authorities said about 142 flights were cancelled, and operations of 99 ferries suspended on 76 routes by Thursday, while media further reported delays in train schedule as well.

Schools in the province of Gyeonggi adjoining Seoul received permission to close on Thursday if needed, said the provincial authorities.

The unusually heavy November snow has been attributed to the warmer-than-usual temperatures of seawaters west of the Korean peninsula encountering currents of cold air.

Neighbouring North Korea, as per the  state broadcaster Korean Central Television, has also received more than 10cm (4 inches) of snow in some areas between Tuesday and Wednesday.

