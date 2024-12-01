Champions Trophy: ICC mulls 'partnership formula' to end Pakistan-India deadlock

School kids posing with ICC Champions Trophy trophy on November 18, 2024. —Facebook/ @PakistanCricketBoard

ICC has reportedly advised the BCCI to accept the formula.

Formula to be applicable for "next 3 years" from CT 2025.

Pakistan has already "dismissed" the offer of extra money.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has started mulling over the "partnership formula" in a bid to end the deadlock over the hosting of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

As per the new formula, India will play all their ICC matches, supposed to be played in Pakistan, in Dubai and Pakistan will also play their matches, scheduled to be played in India, in Dubai, the sources said.

The formula will be applicable for the next three years from the Champions Trophy 2025, they said, adding that it was expected to put the issue of CT’s scheduling and venue to rest.

So, the sources said, India and Pakistan would not be playing any tournament in each other’s countries during this period.

It has been proposed to add this formula in the host agreement of both the teams, they said.

The tournament, scheduled to take place in Pakistan next year, has become a bone of contention between Pakistan and India, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refusing to send its team to Pakistan, citing security concerns despite assurances.

An online meeting convened by the ICC on November 29 aimed at resolving the issue lasted just 15 minutes without concrete results.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has categorically rejected the hybrid model proposed during the virtual meeting, under which all of India’s matches would be played outside Pakistan.

The sources had told Geo News that the Indian cricket governing body had sought more time after Pakistan's firm stance.

Meanwhile, the ICC has reportedly advised the BCCI to accept the formula, which would protect the board from legal proceedings from Pakistan.

"The cricket governing body is trying its best to resolve the matter without voting, which could take place if the PCB, ICC and BCCI do not reach a consensus," an informer said.

According to the sources, there were fair chances of the matter’s resolution before reaching the phase of voting in a couple of days.

“It is quite possible that the need for a board meeting does not arise, if the three parties reach an agreement over a formula. The other board members would likely be informed of the formula afterwards. The formula’s name will not be hybrid though,” they said.

This should be noted that Pakistan has already dismissed the offer of extra money, stressing the need to resolve the issue with respect and equality.

A day ago, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had expressed optimism that a "long-term" formula, which would be beneficial for both the countries and cricket, would be chalked out that will apply to all future events of the ICC.

"We will not allow one-sided decisions [...] decisions should be made based on equality," Naqvi, who is also the interior minister, had said while speaking to journalists in Dubai on Saturday.