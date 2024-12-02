 
Geo News

Short-sighted India loses hosting rights for Blind Women's T20 World Cup 2025

World Blind Cricket Council takes decision in light of India's refusal to visit Pakistan for Blind T20 World Cup

By
Atique ur Rehman
|

December 02, 2024

A representational image of a cricket stadium in India. — AFP/file
A representational image of a cricket stadium in India. — AFP/file

India has been stripped of the hosting rights for the 2025 Blind Women’s T20 World Cup following its decision not to travel to Pakistan to play in the ongoing men’s event, as New Delhi continues to drag its feet on visa approvals and travel permissions.

The decision was made during a meeting of the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) in Multan, where India’s refusal to grant no-objection certificates (NOCs) to its team for the tournament underway in Pakistan sparked a heated debate among the officials.

India, owing to its short-sighted policies and lack of vision, is well known for refusing visas to the Pakistani team, which was the reason behind the decision to revoke the hosting rights. India had also denied visas to Pakistan’s blind cricket team for the Blind World Cup 2022.

The council also decided that both Pakistan and India would not host international blind cricket until the tensions between the two nations were solved. 

The two nations will only host their events at neutral venues where issues of visas and NOCs do not become obstacles preventing participation.

Moreover, the meeting also decided to retain Pakistan’s Syed Sultan Shah as the chairman of the WBCC.

Pakistan on Sunday thrashed Nepal by 10 wickets in the first semi-final at Multan Cricket Stadium and reached the final of the ongoing Blind T20 World Cup 2024.

Chasing a modest 95-run target, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs in just 5.3 overs without losing a wicket.

The Green Shirts will face Bangladesh in the Blind T20 World Cup 2024 final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Pakistan stun Nepal to reach Blind T20 World Cup 2024 final
Pakistan stun Nepal to reach Blind T20 World Cup 2024 final
Abrar, Sufiyan star as Zimbabwe snared in Pakistan's spin web
Abrar, Sufiyan star as Zimbabwe snared in Pakistan's spin web
Champions Trophy: ICC mulls 'partnership formula' to end Pakistan-India deadlock
Champions Trophy: ICC mulls 'partnership formula' to end Pakistan-India deadlock
Champions Trophy: PCB chief hints at 'long-term' formula applicable to all ICC events video
Champions Trophy: PCB chief hints at 'long-term' formula applicable to all ICC events
U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan inflict 43-run defeat on arch-rivals India
U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan inflict 43-run defeat on arch-rivals India
Pakistan's playing XI announced for first Zimbabwe T20I video
Pakistan's playing XI announced for first Zimbabwe T20I
Saudi Arabia's Fifa World Cup 2034 bid earns historic top evaluation score
Saudi Arabia's Fifa World Cup 2034 bid earns historic top evaluation score
Pakistan to only 'accept' solution in line with its stance on Champions Trophy
Pakistan to only 'accept' solution in line with its stance on Champions Trophy