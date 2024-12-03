'India unlikely to accept Pakistan's neutral venue option for Champions Trophy'

A general view of the historical National Bank Stadium, previously known as National Stadium Karachi, on March 4, 2021 in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. — Reuters

BCCI unlikely to accept formula claiming there are no security issues.

PCB says ICC or BCCI haven't yet contacted regarding the proposal.

It is expected discussions will take place in two to three days.

The Indian cricket board is hesitant on accepting Pakistan's proposal to hold all the International Cricket Council (ICC) matches between the arch-rivals at a neutral venue for a period of three years, claimed Indian Express on Tuesday.

The development comes two days after the ICC started mulling over the "partnership formula" in a bid to end the deadlock over the hosting of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, according to the sources.

As per the new formula, India will play all their ICC matches, supposed to be played in Pakistan, in Dubai and Pakistan will also play their matches, scheduled to be played in India, in Dubai, the sources said.

The formula will be applicable for the next three years from the Champions Trophy 2025, they said, adding that it was expected to put the issue of CT’s scheduling and venue to rest.

Under the new formula, the sources said, India and Pakistan would not be playing any tournament in each other’s countries during this period.

It has been proposed to add this formula in the host agreement of both the teams, they said.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unlikely to accept the proposal, claiming there are no security issues in India, the Indian media claimed.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sought written assurance from India but if the latter doesn't provide one, the ICC will decide on the Champions Trophy matter.

As per the sources within the PCB, the ICC or BCCI have not yet contacted regarding the proposal. With the Pakistan's proposal's under consideration, it is expected that discussions will take place in two to three days.

The tournament, scheduled to take place in Pakistan next year, has become a bone of contention between Pakistan and India, with the BCCI refusing to send its team to Pakistan, citing security concerns despite assurances.