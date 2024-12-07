 
Pakistani-American artist featured in Art Cube 2024 list

Art Cube highlights the top 100 early career artists that are ready to be discovered in 2024-2025 and beyond

December 07, 2024

Pakistani-American contemporary artist Zaam Arif. — Instagram/@zaamarif
A Pakistani-American contemporary artist, Zaam Arif, made the country proud after he was featured in the Art Cube 2024 discoveries list. 

Art Cube highlights the top 100 early career artists that are ready to be discovered in 2024-2025 and beyond. 

The report includes a review of their past and present achievements, as well as personal comments from 100+ tastemakers — collectors, curators, advisors — on what they love about the artists. 

Zaam's work is a reflection of an overture rich with philosophical and literary influences, over time evolving provocatively into a deep introspection of the human experience.

A painting by Pakistani-American artist Zaam Arif. — Instagram/zaamarif
Theories that derive from an otherwise complicated plethora of inquiries of existentialism are translated into powerful visuals with Zaam's seamless craft and the synergy between characters and the environment they are painted in. 

Zaam has built a trajectory of visual energy, where man, place, and time are constructed gradually —  as if to mirror the human experience — steady and slowly unfolding into the experience. ​​​​​​​

Danny First, who is an artist and a collector, said Zaam Arif's practice focuses on the introspective, calming and still moments found within the banal. 

This is a screenshot of Zaam Arifs Instagram Story.
This is a screenshot of Zaam Arif's Instagram Story. 

"Using muted tones and quiet stillness, Arif's work evokes both nostalgia and tranquility. To me, each of his works tells a scene from a book or a movie that I would to read or watch," said First about the Pakistani artists' work. 

Collector Ravi Bhansali said: "Using unknown but somehow familiar characters, interiors and landscapes all blended seamlessly into a powerful surrealistic visuals, Zaam Arif's works feel both like a mystery being solved, and a new one coming alive! 

"Arif's art is an unfolding reflection of the interplay between humanity, place, and time," he added. 

