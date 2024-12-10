South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T20I

South Africa's George Linde (right) appeals for the dismissal of Pakistan's Haris Rauf (unseen) during the first T20 international cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on December 10, 2024. — AFP



DURBAN: South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Kingsmead Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan could score 172 runs in their 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets.

Skipper Muhammad Rizwan's 74 runs off 62 balls could not get Pakistan over the line in the chase of the 184-run target set by the South African team. Saim Ayub scored quickfire 31 off 15 balls.

George Linde starred with the ball for the Proteas with 4 wickets in his four overs. Young pacer Kwena Maphaka got two, while Ottneil Bartmann and Andile Simelane got one wicket each.

Earlier, the Proteas won the toss and decided to bat first against the Grene Shirts in the opening match of the series being played from December 10 to 14.

The home side got off to a dismal start as they lost two wickets — Rassie van der Dussen (0) and Matthew Breetzke (eight) — inside two overs with just 10 runs on the board.

Coming out to bat at number four, Miller partnered briefly with opener Reeza Hendricks for an 18-run partnership, which culminated in the fourth over with the latter’s dismissal after scoring eight off nine.

Following Hendricks’ departure, Miller switched gears and dominated the touring side’s bowlers with belligerent hitting.

The left-handed batter smashed eight sixes and four fours on his way to top score for South Africa with a quickfire 82 off just 40 deliveries.

David Miller was involved in two one-sided partnerships with skipper Heinrich Klaasen (12) and Donovan Ferreira (seven) before falling victim to Pakistan’s star with the ball Shaheen, who returned match figures of 3/22 in his four overs.

Following his dismissal, South Africa lost two more wickets in quick succession and were subsequently reduced to 141/8 in 16 overs.

All-rounder George Linde, however, turned the tide back in South Africa’s favour with late fireworks, the highlight of which was his three sixes against Sufiyan Muqeem in the final over.

Linde remained a significant contributor for South Africa with a quickfire 48 off 24 deliveries, laced with three fours and four sixes, while Kwena Maphaka played a supportive role with an unbeaten 12.

Besides Shaheen, Abrar Ahmed also bagged three wickets for Pakistan but was expensive as he conceded 37 runs in his four overs, while Abbas Afridi took two wickets for 30 runs in as many overs. Muqeem, on the other hand, chipped in with one scalp.